Analysis: Greitens' aggressive style means in-party clashes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ New Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ involved and sometimes aggressive leadership style is getting mixed reviews from fellow Republican lawmakers.

Top GOP leaders say Greitens is present at the Capitol and they appreciate the chance to work with a Republican governor after facing setbacks under former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.

Also, within weeks of taking office, the new governor signed a right-to-work bill, a major victory for Republicans.

But Greitens has also angered some GOP lawmakers, particularly in the Senate.

Tensions boiled over on Tuesday after a nonprofit that pushes Greitens’ agenda started running attack ads against GOP Sen. Rob Schaaf.

Greitens also has used social media to criticize senators who don’t side with him and clashed with lawmakers over an executive order on paid family leave.