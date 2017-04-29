ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Edwardsville's Mark Smith exploded onto the prep basketball scene. This week he ended the recruiting chase, picking the University of Illinois.
Athlete Of The Year: Edwardsville’s Mark Smith
-
Mark Smith – Total Access Urgent Care Athlete of the Week – 2/11/17
-
Total Access Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week – Parkway West’s Mark Sanders
-
Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, February 10, 2017
-
Missouri State player shot, killed during Las Vegas dispute
-
Serena Williams is pregnant
-
-
Thomas Nordmann – Total Access Urgent Care Athlete of the Week – 4/1/17
-
Torrence Watson – Total Access Urgent Care Athlete of the Week – 1/7/17
-
Lauryn Miller – Total Access Urgent Care Athlete of the Week – 3/25/17
-
Total Access Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week – Parkway Central’s DeAndre Campbell – 1/28/17
-
Makenzie Silvey – Total Access Urgent Care Athlete of Week – Saturday, January 21, 2017
-
-
Total Access Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week – Chaminade’s Jericole Hellems – 1/14/17
-
Total Access Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week – 2/25/17 – CBC’s Malik Johnson
-
Total Access Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week – Pattonville’s Auston Bonte – April 22, 2017