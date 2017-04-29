× Cards Stay Hot, Beat Reds 7-5

Home runs from Dexter Fowler and Jedd Gyorko helped the Cardinals to their ninth win in their last 11 games, beating the Reds 7-5 on Friday night at Busch Stadium. The home runs for Fowler and Gyorko were both their fourth homers of the young season. Starting pitcher Lance Lynn threw six innings, allowing just one run to get the victory. He has a 3-1 record so far in 2017. Seung Hwan Oh picked up the save, his sixth of the year, after reliever Miguel Socolovich turned a 7-1 lead into a 7-5 game.