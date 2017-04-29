Emergency personnel take precautions for flood threat in Eureka

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, MO (KTVI) - Flooding from the end of 2015 is still fresh on the minds of residents across the bi-state. And with excessive rain in the forecast and a Flash Flood Watch in effect, local emergency personnel are taking precautions now.

On Friday, MSD crews installed a temporary pump at the Fenton plant as a back up, should their system become overworked like it did in 2015. Meanwhile another hard-hit area, Eureka, has strike teams ready to go with a county-wide emergency plan in place. They're aware of locations that are especially prone to flooding and will have extra divisions set up nearby with rescue apparatus on hand.

MSD crews ask that residents do their part in keeping neighborhood street inlets clear of debris. Extra crews are working through this event and will be taking calls around the clock each day. As for residents of Eureka or any flood-prone area, emergency management asks that you call 9-1-1 in the event that you become trapped in flood waters.