Facebook connects lost Bishop DuBourg class ring with owner after 47 years

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – A lost Bishop DuBourg class ring is reunited with its owner nearly 50 years later and social media helped make it possible.

A man using a metal detector found a class ring this April in the town of Pilot Knob. It was from the south St. Louis school and had the initials CJM and the class year 1968.

The man posted a picture on the school’s Facebook page and officials then tracked it down to two women. Cindy Greenwell claimed it as hers, saying it disappeared 47-years-ago after exchanging it with her now husband, who lost it.