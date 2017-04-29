Fox 2 Sponsors Fair St. Louis coming to Forest Park in July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO. (KTVI) - America’s Biggest Birthday Party is back at it again.

Fair St. Louis is holding three nights of, food, partying and free entertainment July 2-4 in Forest Park.

Hip-hop recording artist Akon, alternative rockers 3 DOORS DOWN and country music superstar Jake Owen are set to close out the event.

The entertainment lineup was announced during the pre-game ceremony at Friday night's Cardinals home baseball game at Busch Stadium.

And for the first time Fox 2 will be a proud sponsor of the annual tradition.

Organizers said they are expecting an even bigger crowd than they did last year.

The lineup also includes rapper SuperDuperKyle, veteran rockers Sister Hazel, pop-punk trio Eve 6, county music duo Dan + Shay and country music singer Matt Stillwell.

“Our talented lineup of entertainers who will rock the Fair this July transcend across multiple genres,” said James Boldt, general chairman of Fair Saint Louis 2017. “With these top-notch artists, our fairgoers are sure to enjoy another unforgettable Fair Saint Louis event this year.”

Rain or shine, a parade will kick off at Broadway and Market Street in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 1st at 9:30 a.m.

2017 Fair Saint Louis Schedule of Events

Please note: Schedule and times are subject to change. More information at http://www.fairsaintlouis.org.

Saturday, July 1

135th VP Parade (America’s Birthday Parade) begins at 9:30 a.m. at Broadway and Market Street in downtown St. Louis.

Sunday, July 2

Fair Saint Louis opens in Forest Park at 1 p.m.

Family entertainment in the Purina/Ameren Festival Zone, STEAM Exhibit presented by SCOPE, zip line and human slingshot rides, The Fairway, and the Interactive Zone.

Performances by the Missouri Army National Guard, Dirty Muggs, SuperDuperKyle and Akon on the #FairSTL Stage.

Fireworks presented by Enterprise Rent-A-Car/Edward Jones at 9:35 p.m.

Monday, July 3

Fair Saint Louis opens in Forest Park at 4 p.m.

Family entertainment in the Purina/Ameren Festival Zone, STEAM Exhibit presented by SCOPE, zip line and human slingshot rides, The Fairway, and the Interactive Zone.

Performances by the Missouri Army National Guard, Eve 6, Sister Hazel and 3 DOORS DOWN on the #FairSTL Stage.

Fireworks presented by Enterprise Rent-A-Car/Edward Jones at 10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4