GODFREY, IL (KTVI) - Heavy rains and high winds snapped trees and brought down power lines. Fire Chief Jason Bowman says the power company is on scene trying to restore service in the area. That's the priority right now, but there will be quiet a bit of clean up once this storm passes.

The heavy rain caused issues with flash flooding. Some streets were completely over taken by water. Authorities are trying to keep up with the storm and block off roads where necessary.

Authorities are calling this straight line wind but the National Weather Service plans to come out to see if an actual tornado touched down.