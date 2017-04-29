× Missouri Gov. Greitens declares ‘State of Emergency’ for flash flooding

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has signed an executive order declaring a State of Emergency. The Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Missouri National Guard, and Missouri’s Task Force 1 Rescue Unit, have deployed resources to save lives and to protect property.

The Governor’s office says that so far there have been 93 evacuations and 33 rescues.

The “State of Emergency” was declared Friday. This was in anticipation of severe weather and flash flooding in Missouri. The National Weather Service says the bulk of the rain is still in the forecast. A Flash Flood Warning remains in place until Sunday.

FOX 2 Meteorologist Dave Murray says, “More rain and storms in play Saturday night into much of Sunday and Sunday evening. Concerns of some severe weather, a fast hit growing for Sunday afternoon. Flash flood watches and warnings are in effect along the small streams and creeks. Medium sized rivers like the Meramec, Black, Big, to name a few, are in flood and rising.

Major to record levels: The major rivers are rising and will be in flood mid to late week. Moderate flooding expected. All rivers will be dangerous as will flood zones.

The other feature Sunday is strong and gusty winds, even outside of thunderstorms. Remember, this low pressure is like a mini hurricane (but no tropical features). Monday, we will dry out, but be windy and cool 50’s. Be safe everyone.”

“Thank you to our first responders for their courageous and capable work to keep Missouri families safe and to protect property. Together, we took early action to prepare for this storm, and our pre-staged rescue teams are now executing operations across Missouri. Please stay safe and stay away from rising water.” said Gov. Greitens in a statement. “Our outstanding emergency operations team will be working through the night. Their top priority is your safety.”

Flash Flood Warning continues for Farmington MO, Park Hills MO, Bonne Terre MO until 1:45 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/Z2oNkKjKJ3 — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) April 29, 2017

Head up folks in southern Dent and Reynolds Counties in Missouri, severe thunderstorms just to your south. #mowx #ilwx #ozarkswx pic.twitter.com/5NcU2tHEHq — Angela Hutti (@AngWxGrl) April 29, 2017

Valley Park publics works Dept says they will be closing this levee sometime tomorrow @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/X6DDcQOAKM — Katherine Hessel (@KHesselFox2) April 29, 2017