Night at the Ballpark supports Backstoppers, Responder Rescue May 19

HAZELWOOD, MO (KTVI) - Complete Auto Body & Repair Center is hosting “Night Out at the Ballpark.” All from across the region are invited to join this event and support Backstoppers & Responder Rescue. Proceeds will go towards these two groups.

The event is Friday, May 19 from 5:00 PM-11:00 PM. Tickets are $45 and include entry into the Cardinals/Giants game, a happy hour at Paddy O's prior to the game, and a chance to throw out the First Pitch.

For more information, visit: http://completeab.com/eventlist