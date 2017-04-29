Residents and volunteers start sandbagging for projected flooding in De Soto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DE SOTO, MO (KTVI) - Citizens for Flood Relief loaded up as many sandbags as possible before heading for higher ground in De Soto Saturday. The rising Joachim Creek threatened to flood the area where volunteers gathered, so the operation moved to a city maintenance shed where volunteers continued to fill sandbags.

“We’ve had 4 floods in 5 years,” said De Soto resident Susan Liley. “We just have to fix it somehow.”

Many of the volunteers are longtime De Soto residents.

“Everybody pulls together,” said De Soto resident Travis Bryant. “That’s what it’s about.”

Some of the volunteers were from the Jefferson County COAD, a collaborative effort of religious and civic groups helping victims of natural disasters.

“The emotional toll is huge,” said COAD volunteer Patty Culberston. “Even when it starts raining and it’s rained for you know 3 or 4 hours, people who have been through a flood get anxious.”

Culbetson said it’s evident a little sacrifice can make a big difference.

“Give up a Saturday morning in the pouring rain,” said Culbertson. “Because somebody is not going to have a flooded house because we came and did this.”

Flash Flood warnings remain in effect for the St. Louis area through the entire weekend.