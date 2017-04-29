Saturday’s Cardinals game vs. the Reds has been postponed due to severe weather

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Saturday’s St. Louis Cardinals game vs. the Reds has been postponed due to severe weather. It will be made up at a date and time yet to be determined.

Fans holding tickets to today’s game should use those same tickets for admittance to the newly rescheduled make-up game (TBD). The Carlos Martinez & Matt Carpenter Double Bobblehead will be distributed prior to the rescheduled make-up game (TBD).

Fans holding tickets to the official pre-game party at Cardinals Nation will be able to use those tickets on the date of the make-up game. The Ken Oberkfell Saturday Signings at the Cardinals Museum is also cancelled and will be rescheduled at a future date.