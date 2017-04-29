× Schools: ‘Dire decisions’ could come without state budget

AURORA, Ill. (AP) _ Superintendents in hundreds of Illinois school districts are imploring lawmakers and the governor to end the state’s budget stalemate and change the way public schools are funded.

The Aurora Beacon-News (http://trib.in/2oskVRA ) reports that nearly 400 districts statewide are involved in an effort being driven by school leaders in Aurora, Naperville, Elgin and Sandoval.

Some schools are using their marquees, while others are using social media to draw attention to the issues.

School districts are receiving state aid this year, though some say they’re owed millions of dollars for services such as transportation and special education.

West Aurora Superintendent Jeff Craig says that without a budget, a new school-funding formula won’t happen and missed payments won’t come. Craig says schools “will have to make some dire decisions.”