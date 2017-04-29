St. Louis weekend forecast: Heavy rain, flash flooding and severe weather threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Saturday continues to be a day to remain "weather aware." Heavy rain, flash flooding and some severe weather will be possible at times.

The heavy rain event continues as rain with thunderstorms are slowly shifting north/northeast with a warm front Saturday morning. Overnight, the heaviest rain has been near and 20 miles either side of a line from Salem, MO over to near Carbondale, IL. Within our viewing area amounts range from 1" to 4" so far with the highest amounts south of metro St. Louis.

The pattern is slowly modulating a bit with the warm front trying to refocus heavy rain and storms more to the west and northwest. While showers and storms are tapering off to the southeast they will continue for much of the day along and north of I-70 in Illinois and along, northwest of I-44 in MO.

A lull in the precipitation may develop late Saturday morning in many areas. It may not end completely, but it should ease up and become somewhat more scattered vs the widespread coverage we've seen since last night. The lull will be short-lived as new storms should rapidly develop by mid-afternoon over central and southwest Missouri and spread northeast across the entire region. These storms may be severe with large hail and damaging winds and a threat for tornadoes exists as well...especially from metro St. Louis to the south and southeast. It will all depend on the how far north the warm front can get and that remains very uncertain at this time.

Saturday's #STLCards game vs. the Reds has been postponed due to severe weather. It will be made up at a date and time yet to be determined. pic.twitter.com/37ZgHUtQ8Q — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 29, 2017

Flash flooding a threat in De Soto. This was Joachim Creek as of 10am. pic.twitter.com/IpS5ONq7do — Jeff Bernthal (@JeffBernthal) April 29, 2017

Sandbagging underway in Union MIssouri as the community is under a flash flood watch .Some residents are fearing the worst . pic.twitter.com/QS6XgiOZrm — Kelley Hoskins FOX2 (@KelleyHoskins) April 29, 2017