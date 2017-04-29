× Tarasenko Scores Twice, Blues Even Up Series with Predators with 3-2 Victory

Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 3-2 win in Game Two of their playoff series with the Nashville Predators on Friday night at Scottrade Center. The win evens the best of seven games series at one win apiece. Jori Lehtera scored the other goal for the Blues. His tally on the rebound tied the game at 2-2 in the third period. Tarasenko scored the game winner later in the final period to give the Blues the 3-2 lead.

Jake Allen stopped 22 of 24 shots to get the victory in net for the Blues. The series shifts to Nashville for Game Three (Sunday) and Game Four (Tuesday).

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate has the Blues post game report after the Game Two win.