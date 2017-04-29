Valley Park taking steps to avoid flooding as Meramec river rises

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY PARK, MO (KTVI) - Valley Park was a hard hit community during the flooding of 2015. Officials are taking steps to protect the town from the rising water. The water is rising along the Meramec river.

According to the National Weather Service the Meramec river is at 17.8 feet and flood level is 16 feet. The river is expected to crest at 40 feet on Wednesday. That is four feet below where the river crested in December of 2015.

During that flood the waters breeched the sandbags placed around the Valley Park MSD Plant. This time employees re building a concrete wall around the facility. They say they learned from the last flood. The concrete wall started going up Saturday and is going to permanently stay around the facility.

According to the Mayor of Valley Park the Marshall road levee will be closed Sunday at 5 pm and the levee on Vance road will be closed at 7 pm. He says the city is trying to be as prepared as possible but you never know what mother nature might bring.

There are always some businesses and residents they just can`t avoid the flood