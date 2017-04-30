Arthur Shivers: Benefits of using a stability ball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Arthur Shivers joins FOX 2 to share the many beneficial uses of a stability ball. From using it in the office instead of a chair to using one in the gym to work a variety of muscles, a stability ball offers countless advantages. See what exercises can be done with or without weights as Shivers demonstrates.

For more information on training with Arthur Shivers, visit www.generation3fitness.com or call (314) 643-6331.