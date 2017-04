Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO (KTVI) - You’re invited to a community BBQ as law enforcement take part in a cook-off. Battle of the Badge BBQ is Saturday, May 13th from 5:00 PM-9:00 PM and supports local emergency personnel. Enjoy good food and music in Downtown Clayton.

Tickets are $20 each and the proceeds will benefit Backstoppers and Responder Rescue. Each ticket includes:

Five small samples of BBQ

Side dishes - grilled corn on the cob, baked beans and kettle chips

Soft drinks

Entertainment will be provided by Whiskey Morning. A cash bar will be available. The event is sponsored by Weber Grill Restaurant. For more information, visit: http://www.claytonmo.gov/businesses/economic-development/Battle-Of-The-Badges-BBQ