Flooding along Meramec River wreaking havoc for commuters, residents and businesses in West County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, MO (KTVI) – Know Before You Go, MoDOT says there is a very good chance that Route 141 at I- 44 in Valley Park will be underwater by the Monday morning rush hour.

Residents in both Valley Park and Eureka are bracing for the worst.

Volunteers in Eureka are preparing for potential flooding and are scrambling packing thousands of sandbags. “After the 2015 -2016 floods, people are a lot more aware of what the river can do and what water can do,” said Scott Barthelmass with the Eureka Fire Protection District.

Authorities say the Meramec has flooded parts of the city before. “It's got to be hard everything you built up like businesses or your home and to face the fears of water and to see all these people mostly strangers are out here sandbagging,” said Barthelme’s.

Volunteers say that itis a race against the clock to sandbag, trying to reinforce business and homes before floodwaters are expected to hit the town. “We are going to be fill the sandbags and move them downtown and try save what we can,” said Theresa Arnett.

Meanwhile, with flooding expected along the Meramec and other rivers, cities surrounding Eureka like Valley Park are also bracing for the worst. They are being proactive and have formulated plans for responding to the flood threat.

That's why the owner of Kraus Farms Equestrian Center is moving more than to 100 horses to higher ground. “What is happening is the Meramec continues to rise. They predicted it to go to 39feet. Since we know where the river is going to go, we have 36 to 48-hour window knowing what is going to happen, so we are moving our horses to what we would say higher ground,” said Jay Kraus.

Also, MoDOT says with the rising waters, drivers should plan alternate routes for their Monday morning commute and avoid Route 14/Interstate 44 as it is expected to be under water.