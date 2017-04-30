× Flooding concerns prompt state of emergency in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – Sunday afternoon Jefferson County declared a state of emergency due to flooding concerns. The county is bracing for near record or record flooding along the Meramec and Big River though next Saturday.

According to Warren Robinson, the Director of Emergency Management for Jefferson County, the state of emergency will allow the county to provide more funding for flood protection, recovery, and overtime for emergency personnel.

The county has made a requested to the state for assistance in providing water pumps and for more sandbags.

Flooding in Jefferson County has forced one utility for impose a boil order for the customers of the Hoene Springs Public Water Supply District 6. The boil order is in effect until further notice.