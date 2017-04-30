× Flooding expected to close I-44 in Laclede County

HAZELGREEN, MO (KTVI) – The Missouri Department of Transportation reports that rising water on the Gasconade River is expected to close the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 near Hazelgreen. The eastbound lanes are also likely to go underwater Sunday morning. The interstate could be closed through Monday evening.

Westbound I-44 traffic will be detour from Route 63 to Route 60 to Route 360 to I-44. For eastbound travelers, the detour is Route 360 to Route 60 to Route 63 to I-44.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has put up barriers at the closures, as well as signs to mark the detours.

Flooding is closing other major roads in the area. US 61 is closed north of Troy at the Cuivre River. US 60 has one lane open at Rogersville.

