× Flooding forces closure of part of Interstate 44 in Missouri

HAZELGREEN, MO (AP) – Widespread flooding across southern Missouri has prompted officials to close numerous roads, including a section of Interstate 44.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says both directions of I-44 closed near Hazelgreen Sunday morning, and the highway may stay closed though Monday evening.

David Silvester with the Transportation Department says officials will continue monitoring the area until floodwaters recede.

Flood warnings and watches remain in place Sunday for more than two-thirds of the state. The most severe flooding is expected in southern Missouri.

Other major road closures include U.S. Highway 61, which is closed north of Troy. U.S. Highway 60 is restricted to one lane of traffic in each direction.