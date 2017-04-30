× Flood threat forces Valley Park to order mandatory evacuation

VALLEY PARK, MO (KTVI) – A Mandatory Evacuation Notice has been given for Valley Park. Mayor Michael Pennise tells FOX 2 that residents have until Tuesday at noon to leave town. The National Guard will be posted at entrances to Valley Park. They will not allow anyone to return to the levee protected area.

The City of Valley Park posted this letter to their Facebook page Sunday night.

April 30, 2017

Dear Resident,

The City of Valley Park continues to monitor water levels based on data and information provided by the National Weather Service.

At this point they are projecting a crest of 43 feet on Wednesday May 3, 2017 at around 7:00 am. The city is issuing a mandatory evacuation order beginning Monday, May 1, 2017 at 8 am. Residents and businesses will be expected to be evacuated no later than Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at noon. At that time the National Guard will be stationed at both entrances to town and will not allow anyone to come back into the levee protected area, until evacuation order is lifted.

We want to stress — there is no indication the levee protecting the city has been compromised or breached in any way. The U.S. Corps of Engineers and City officials have been continuously inspecting the levee and there are no signs of damage or breach.

If anyone is in need of assistance because of age, health or otherwise, please contact the Valley Park Fire District at 636-225-4260 or Valley Park City Hall at 636-225-5171, ext. 6 so we can make arrangements to assist. The city will provide transportation for those who are in need beginning at 8am.

The evacuation route from the levee protected area is 141 North.

The City Hall will be open 24 hours beginning on Monday May 1, 2017.

Sincerely,

Michael A. Pennise