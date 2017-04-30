Forecast: Rivers rise as Sunday showers move East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Rain, rain, go away! Steady rain that began with showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon sticks around Sunday morning-midday. An additional 1-3″ of rain are possible with today’s rain. The heaviest precipitation will once again be south of St. Louis.

While the widespread rain finally exits midday, we’re not out of the woods until a cold front clears the region Sunday night. This provides scattered thunderstorms late Sunday afternoon-evening. Not everyone sees rain but where these storms develop, severe criteria could be reached with large hail being the main threat. With gusty southeast winds, temps climb back into the 70's Sunday with wind speeds reaching 20-30 mph.

The rain exits after Sunday evening with heavy clouds remaining, gusty winds, and colder air arriving for Monday. Highs Monday only climb into the upper 50's with breezy conditions and spot sprinkles possible.

River levels continue to be monitored with major flooding expected along Big River, Meramec, Kaskaskia, and Bourbeuse Rivers as they crest Monday-Wednesday.

Late this afternoon-evening, we watch for scattered t'storms that develop ahead of cold front. Strong-severe (large hail) especially in IL. pic.twitter.com/nhKG2PTNmH — Anne Elise Parks (@anneeliseparks) April 30, 2017

Many roads closed and more to come. Turn Around Don't Drown. Check the Traveler Information Map for all closures - https://t.co/opw1rHuWdm. pic.twitter.com/v97QiwZ49j — MoDOT (@MoDOT) April 30, 2017

Hundreds of volunteers in Eureka raced the clock Sunday to sandbag and reinforce businesses before advancing floodwaters reach the town pic.twitter.com/W3e8zQ5OaH — Kelley Hoskins FOX2 (@KelleyHoskins) April 30, 2017

So much for that hopeful morning break from the rain. Please be safe all. #stlwx pic.twitter.com/9uA5zAqty0 — Angela Hutti (@AngWxGrl) April 30, 2017