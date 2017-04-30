Governor says 2 die in Missouri weekend flooding

https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=governor%20eric%20greitens

HAZELGREEN, Mo. (AP) _ The Latest on severe flooding and heavy rains in Missouri (all times local):

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says two people have died in the weekend flooding across his state.

Greitens said Sunday that additional flooding is expected in the days ahead as rivers crest at historic levels.

So Greitens says he has activated the National Guard, so troops can help cities fill sandbags and prepare for the flooding.

First responders performed 111 evacuations and 135 rescues across Missouri over the weekend.

Flood warnings remain in place for much of Missouri with the heaviest flooding expected in the southern third of the state.

Widespread flooding across southern Missouri has prompted officials to close numerous roads, including a section of Interstate 44.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says both directions of I-44 closed near Hazelgreen Sunday morning, and the highway may stay closed though Monday evening.

David Silvester with the Transportation Department says officials will continue monitoring the area until floodwaters recede.

Flood warnings and watches remain in place Sunday for more than two-thirds of the state. The most severe flooding is expected in southern Missouri.

Other major road closures include U.S. Highway 61, which is closed north of Troy. U.S. Highway 60 is restricted to one lane of traffic in each direction.