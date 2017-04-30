× Illinois bills, suit target quarries taking demolition waste

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Lawmakers in limestone-rich Will County want to require groundwater monitoring around rock quarries that accept broken concrete and other debris from construction and demolition.

Democratic Rep. Emily McAsey of Lockport and GOP Rep. Margo McDermed of Mokena say the waste is still tainted with chemicals and other contaminants. Rock quarries are porous and sit atop water tables. Drinking water could be contaminated.

Attorney General Lisa Madigan is asking a state appellate court to require groundwater monitoring at 34 state quarries. The Pollution Control Board has rejected the need for such testing.

Contractors and building associations say groundwater monitoring is too expensive and unnecessary.

McAsey’s legislation has been shunted to subcommittee and might not get a hearing before the General Assembly’s May 31 adjournment.

The bill is HB1454.