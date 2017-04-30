Local teen shares extraordinary Cardinals artwork for charitable cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - One local teen is sharing her extraordinary artistic abilities with the community in the name of charity.

Sixteen year-old Chloe Flanigan was born with a gift. She has mastered a variety of scenes but has gotten a lot of attention for her depiction of famous athletes, especially St. Louis Cardinals players. Flanigan's artwork can be viewed and purchased on her website: https://www.chloeflaniganart.com/

Join Flanigan for an upcoming charity event, the 4th Annual St. Louis Cornhole Challenge, hosted by Jason Motte Foundation. The event takes place Monday, May 15th at 5:00 PM in the Biergarten at Anheuser-Bush. For more information, visit: www.jasonmottefoundation.org