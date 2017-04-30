× Missing elderly man’s body found in Cedar Hill flood water

CEDAR HILL, MO (KTVI) – Highway Water Patrol and the Cedar Hill Fire Department were called to Mimi Mountain Road and Highway BB for a missing elderly man. Al Nothum, with the Missouri Highway Patrol says troopers recovered the body around 6:50 pm Sunday night.

Police say the man went to look at the high water in the creek. Clifford Brandt, 79, of Cedar Hill, Missouri fell into the water around 4pm. His body was recovered at 6:50pm.