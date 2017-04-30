× Missouri Humane Society expands with new facility

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) _ The Humane Society of Missouri is expanding its operations by opening two new specialized centers in the city of Maryland Heights.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2pefl2j ) reports that the society’s Best Buddy Adoption Center and Animal Medical Center of Mid-America opened on Wednesday.

Missouri chapter President Kathy Warnick says that the two-level, 44,000-square-foot facility will provide a “wonderful” experience for pet adopters, featuring a new Integrated Pain Management Center and innovative animal housing all within welcoming architecture.

The facility will be able to accommodate more than 400 animals at a time, double the number of animals the previous facility could hold.

The $16 million facility was paid for by individual, foundation and corporate donations to the New Horizons Capital Campaign conducted by the Missouri chapter over the past four years.