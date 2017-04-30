Missouri State Treasurer activates disaster relief program for small businesses, farms in wake of flooding

A mother and her calf were stranded in a flooded field next to Hwy 44 in Sarcoxie, MO on Saturday, April 29th. After multiple attempts for over an hour of trying to coax them to come to higher ground, police officers advised everyone to please carry on as there was nothing else anyone could do at that time and they were leaving it up to the owner to decide what action to take from that point on. The current had already swept 1 cow away prior to this photo. the current status of the cows is unknown.
A mother and her calf were stranded in a flooded field next to Hwy 44 in Sarcoxie, MO on Saturday, April 29th. After multiple attempts for over an hour of trying to coax them to come to higher ground, police officers advised everyone to please carry on as there was nothing else anyone could do at that time and they were leaving it up to the owner to decide what action to take from that point on. The current had already swept 1 cow away prior to this photo. the current status of the cows is unknown.
JEFFERSON CITY – Today Missouri State Treasurer Eric Schmitt announced the activation of a disaster relief program for Missouri small businesses and farms impacted by flooding on April 29 and April 30.
The Harmed-area Emergency Loan Priority system, or HELP, authorizes 24-hour approval of support for low-interest loans obtained through participating lenders. HELP is administered through the Missouri Linked Deposit Program.
“Flood damage can be a significant financial setback for small businesses and farms, which are the backbone of Missouri’s economy,” said Schmitt. “My team is working hard to ensure those impacted by this weekend’s flooding can affordably finance water removal, restoration, and reconstruction.”