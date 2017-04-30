Missouri’s Governor deploys National Guard for flood fighting efforts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is deploying the National Guard to help with flood fighting efforts. At least two people have been confirmed dead as a result of the storms.

Governor Greitens says emergency officials have conducted more than 100 evacuations and rescues since the storm hit. Authorities are now urging locals to stay off the roads as waters continue to rise.

"Families that were trapped on their roofs, drivers who lost control on flooded roads had their lives saved by by our first responders. There were two confirmed fatalities as a result of the storm. We mourn those Missourians This is serious. Stay safe. If you must drive, slow down. You might not see high water before it's too late. Please do not try to drive through high water. Turn around, don't drown," said Gov. Eric Greitens.

Flood warnings remain in place for more than two-thirds of the state.