New homes revitalizing College Hill neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Tiffany Davis loves her ranch style home not only because it's beautiful, but because she and her husband carefully selected all of its amenities. Davis' house is on Conde street in College Hill next to four other new homes that have transformed the block.

The ranch and two story brick front houses are built by LCMS National Housing Support Corporation which is striving to revitalize the struggling community. The group held a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the development of four more new homes on Blair avenue. They will look like the model home and include three bedrooms, two bathrooms and unfinished basements and be priced between $110,000 and $120,000.

The group also plans to repair the crumbling sidewalks in front of the new homes on Conde after a vacant structure is torn down.