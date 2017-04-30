Download FOX 2’s news and weather apps for customized alerts and radar

St. Louis native reveals spring line for men’s athletic wear

Posted 11:00 am, April 30, 2017, by , Updated at 11:16AM, April 29, 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - St. Louis native Daniel Shapiro may live in the Big Apple now, but he still incorporates his local roots in a fashion-forward men's athletic apparel called Fourlaps.  Shapiro shows FOX 2 his new spring line of athletic wear, ranging from pieces made of modern fabrics that won't smell to shirts crafted right here in St. Louis.

To shop his entire clothing line, visit: https://www.fourlaps.com/