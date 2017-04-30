Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
Votto, Duvall lead sagging Reds over Cardinals 5-4

Posted 5:11 pm, April 30, 2017

St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina is tagged out by Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto in the first inning at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on September 26, 2016. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Joey Votto hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and Adam Duvall got four hits to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Sunday.

The Reds had lost eight of their previous nine games.

Wandy Peralta (1-0) picked up the win by tossing a scoreless seventh inning. Closer Raisel Iglesias threw two innings to record his fourth save in as many chances.

Trevor Rosenthal (0-1) gave up one run on two hits.