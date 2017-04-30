× Western Illinois University to implode former dorm July 1

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) _ Western Illinois University plans July 1 to implode a 20-story-high building that was once a women’s residence hall.

Higgins Hall opened in 1967 and hasn’t been used since May 2013. The McDonough County Voice reports that the Macomb university has partnered with a contractor and a wrecking company. They plan to implode the building at about 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 1.

Joe Roselieb is director of residential facilities at the university. He says demolishing the building is part of a campus master plan. He says the former dorm has $48 million in deferred maintenance needs. He says Western had higher enrollment when Higgins Hall was built and the school doesn’t need as much housing as it once did.

The school is taking safety measures and plans a safe-viewing area for residents.

