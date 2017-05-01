Actor Terry Crews discusses role on TV series Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Former NFL player, Terry Crews, traded in his helmet to pursue an acting career and become the ultimate family man and fitness enthusiast! Now he's playing Sergeant Terry Jeffords on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

He joined us live from Los Angeles to tell us more about his role!

Since retiring from the NFL in 1997, Crews has landed roles in films such as Friday After Next, Soul Plane, White Chicks, Bridesmaids and The Longest Yard, to name a few. On television, he has starred in Are We There Yet?, Everybody Hates Chris and The Newsroom, as well as on the reality series The Family Crews. He also received rave reviews for his comedic performance in the return of Arrested Development.

Crews recently hosted the FOX unscripted series World`s Funniest, along with the syndicated show, Who Wants to be a Millionaire. He is also the spokesman for Old Spice`s award-winning 'Smell is Power' campaign.

The actor lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Rebecca, of nearly 25 years. They have five children.

A new episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs Tuesday, May 2 at 7 p.m. on FOX 2.

To learn more visit: fox.com/brooklyn-nine-nine