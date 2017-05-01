Aerial tour of flooding thus far

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - The road closures are coming so fast, it's hard to keep up. Fox 2's Andy Banker shows viewers we still have a long way to go before the flooding stops.

At the Cuivre River levee near Old Monroe, a hole has opened in a couple of spots, swamping nearby farm fields and submerging Highway 79. However, the river has now crested; the water came close to over-topping bridges but 79 is among the first highways set to re-open.

It`s déjà vu in Eureka. Parts the high school campus are underwater for a second time in less than 18 months; businesses that went under then are bracing for another near-record crest of the Meramec Tuesday night.

Route 141 is under water and is closed in Valley Park again. Interstate 44 is dry for now, but will be going under and will be closed from I-270 to Route 109 overnight. MoDOT announced the grim news earlier this afternoon during our live flood-watch coverage.

The soccer park in Fenton is flooded again, and the MSD water treatment plant in Fenton that flooded in December of 2015, is at risk of going under again.

Heading south through Jefferson County, the Big River is the problem. Vehicles are underwater and so are some neighborhoods. Rescuers are patrolling by boat, looking for stranded residents.

Highway BB is underwater too, but the river here has hit its crest.

And all eyes are again on Interstate 55 near the St. Louis County and Jefferson County line. The Meramec`s is expected to crest Wednesday at Arnold, about 3 feet shy of the record.