Contact 2 puts mattress issue to rest for Jefferson County family

ARNOLD, MO (KTVI) - “We save until we got it and then we go get it,” said HH Gregg customer Gerry Vandeven.

Gerry Vandeven used that simple, sound financial approach when she paid more a little than $1,700 for a new mattress from the Gravois Bluffs HH Gregg store.

“They had it scheduled for 10th of February to be delivered to our house. They said it didn’t come in; it’ll be delivered on the 17th. The 17th came and nobody called,” she said. “I called them again and they said, ‘Oh, it’s going to be on the 23rd now.’”

Judging by that pattern, you might’ve guessed the mattress didn’t arrive on the 23rd. Vandeven was pretty fed up at that point, so she came to the store to ask for her money back. She said an employee called corporate and let her know she’d be mailed a check in 14 days.

“So I marked a big ‘X’ on my calendar,” Vandeven said.

But when that date rolled around – you guessed it, no check. So Vandeven followed up again. This time she says an HH Gregg representative told her she wouldn’t receive a check because HH Gregg filed for bankruptcy.

“It’s been horrible. I’ve never had this experience before with anybody and I just didn’t know what to do. I want this taken care of and I want my money back,” Said Vandeven.

Contact 2's Mike Colombo reached out to HH Gregg's corporate team and shared Vandeven's story. A company representative told Fox 2 it appeared the store manager shared some inaccurate information with Vandeven. The representative said Vandeven's check was in the mail. And this time, it arrived!

HH Gregg, which did file for bankruptcy, is in the process of closing all 220 stores by the end of May. For more information on how that might continue to affect consumers, visit this story.