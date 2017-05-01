Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…TUESDAY May 2, 2017:

All is quiet today…Tuesday…plenty of sunshine, warmer but still windy…especially late morning and afternoon….upper 60’s in the afternoon…quiet Tuesday night. Then here comes the next moderate rain event fro Wednesday and Thursday…this will not be like the last 5 days…this will bring 1-2 inches of rain…there will be no thunderstorms…all rain and this is a good think when it comes to the rivers…the small streams and creeks will come up again and just add a little to the major and record flooding on the medium and large rivers…thinking the main thing it does to put a hold on the rivers falling until late week and over the weekend…lets stay up to date. Quiet and dry for a change Friday and over the weekend.