ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – While most of the attention on flooding is in Jefferson County, Eureka and Valley Park. This weekend’s heavy rain is impacting motorist using Highway 367, West Alton and Highway 67 going to the Lewis and Clark Bridge.

Traffic on the west bound lane has been halted as the roadway is now covered with flood water. All traffic has now been redirected to the east bound lanes, reducing to one lane in each direction.

Patrick Clark show what motorist are facing in their commute from Alton into St. Charles and St. Louis counties.