Flooding shuts down I-44 from Lebanon to Rolla

VALLEY PARK, MO (KTVI)-We are on the flood watch this morning. All of the rain we've had for days is causing area rivers and creeks to rise.

That's leading to several road closures across the area.

Modot crews closed a portion of Interstate 44 between Rolla and Lebanon. Route 141 in both directions at I-44 in Valley Park was closed at 10 p.m. Sunday.

Interstate 44 may have to close tonight between I-270 and Route 109, as the water rises. MoDOT may also have to close Interstate 55 at the Meramec River.

Highway 61 in Troy, Missouri is also closed. It could reopen after the morning rush.

In Illinois, Interstate 255 is closed at Sate Street in East St. Louis. U.S. 50 is closed between Shiloh and Lebanon, Illinois.

Many roads are closed and will remain closed. Check the Travel Advisory Map to plan your Monday morning commute - https://t.co/opw1rHuWdm. pic.twitter.com/RMcVLnbpDM — MoDOT (@MoDOT) May 1, 2017