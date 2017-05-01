‘Historic Flooding’ closing Interstate 44 near St. Louis; expect major delays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - MoDOT is closing I-44 between Route 109 and I-270 near St. Louis overnight. This should cause major traffic delays through the rest of the week.

Flooding is causing hundreds of roads to close throughout the state. Three days of heavy downpours have ended. Now the water is making its way from streams and overwhelming rivers. The situation is similar to record flooding from December 2015. The National Weather Service says that many area rivers are experiencing record or near record flooding.

Drivers will be taking a detour at Highway 100 (Manchester Road) to avoid the closed portion of I-44 near St. Louis. The road is already congested. MoDOT says that the extra traffic is going to make things much worse. Assistant District Engineer Tom Blair says,"Minutes along that route will become hours." Try to find a way to avoid this route if possible. A 57 mile stretch of I-44 is also closed in southern Missouri.

One westbound lane of I-44 at Bowles will remain open near I-270. This is to help people who live and work in Fenton. It is also to help with hospital access. MoDOT also expects Route 109 near Eureka to go underwater overnight.

MoDOT anticipates that southbound Highway 67 will close Monday afternoon. They expect it to be closed the rest of the week. They will be moving southbound drivers onto a northbound lane from the Mississippi to the Missouri river.

141 is closed at I-44. MoDOT expects the road to be closed the rest of the week and possibly into the weekend.

MoDOT is monitoring the water near I-55. The highway closed during the flooding last winter. They say that the water levels are near the highway and a closure, later this week, is possible.

There are many more roads closed across the state. See a map of current closures here.

River stage update: