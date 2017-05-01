× Man found shot to death in Riverview – Police

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a murder in a north county municipality.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a police spokesman, the incident occurred Monday around 3 a.m. in the 400 block of Chambers Drive.

Riverview police initially responded to the scene and found a man in his 30s dead inside a residence. He’d been shot multiple times.

Granda said the victim’s name has not been released, pending notification of family members.

Police did not disclose a possible motive or suspect.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.