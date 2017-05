Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-A man his late 40s was shot in the leg around 12:45 a.m. St. Louis Avenue at Marcus on the city's north side. At least four bullet casings were found at the scene.

Officers were checking an SUV parked at that location.

A few minutes earlier, a man was shot in the hand in a separate shooting on Leona Street in south St. Louis.