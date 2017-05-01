× Mandatory boil order issued for parts of Jefferson County

FENTON, MO (KTVI) – Portions of Jefferson County are under a mandatory boil order. Public Water Supply District No. 2 customers should boil water for at least three minutes before drinking or cooking. The plant serves people living in Fenton, High Ridge, House Springs, Byrnesmill, and parts of Eureka.

It is not clear when the boil order will be over. A precautionary order was issued Sunday. Rivers are still rising in the area.

The plant is using new technology and sandbags to help keep the flood waters at bay. It appears the Meramec may be seeping through the barrier.