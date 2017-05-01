Mandatory evacuations ordered for Valley Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY PARK, MO (KTVI)-The City of Valley Park has issued a mandatory evacuation order starting at 8 a.m. Monday. Hundreds of residents and volunteers filled sandbags in Valley Park over the weekend, hoping to avoid the kind of damage they saw in 2015.

Officials expect everyone to evacuate no later than noon Tuesday, May 2. The National Guard will not let anyone back into the levee protected area after that.

Valley Park City Hall will be open 24 hours a day starting today.

The school district has cancelled classes through Wednesday.