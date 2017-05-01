Missing man located in a barn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL (KTVI) - The St. Clair County Sheriff`s Department search for a missing man is over. The man was located hiding in a barn near Eiler Road.

Family members say 37-year-old Todd Pentah has been missing since Saturday. His cell phone was and found along with his abandoned 2006 Nissan about 2-miles off Townhall Road in a wooded area in Belleville.

St. Clair County Emergency Management, St. Louis County helicopter and Millstadt fire and K-9`s personnel searched most of Monday along a creek to no avail. As searchers were checking farm buildings in the area an owner told deputies that they found unknown shoe prints in his barn. Officers check the barn and found Mr. Pentah hiding in a loft. Mr. Pentah told officers he had been in the barn since Monday night.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment for unspecified injuries.