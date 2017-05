Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – MoDOT and officials are keeping a watchful eye on I-55, hoping they won’t have to repeat closing the vital interstate as they did in 2015 due to flooding on the Meramec River.

As of now the river must rise a good 15 feet before it could threaten the road.

But the fear is that with the Meramec still rising and rain in the forecast, everyone is keeping their fingers crossed.