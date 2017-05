× Power lines down after partial collapse of O’Fallon home

O’FALLON, MO (KTVI) – A tree falling into a building causing a partial collapse in O’Fallon, MO. The damage is to a home on Winding Oaks Circle Drive. There are power lines down in the area.

It is unclear if there are any injuries in this accident. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.