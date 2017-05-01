Record breaking flooding on its way to Hillsboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO (KTVI)- Record breaking flooding could be on it's way to Hillsboro. Numerous roads are closed in the area.

Flooding at the Big River is forecasted to crest at 30.5 feet. This exceeds 1993 levels and breaks the all time record from 1915. Sandbags are available at Hillsboro Fire Station 1.

Stay aware if you live in a low lying area.

Officials say State Road B is closed before State Road C. State Road C is closed at White Road and State Road BB is closed past Regina.

State Road Y is closed near the Big River and Route 21 is closed at the Washington County line.

Many roads are closed and will remain closed. Check the Travel Advisory Map to plan your Monday morning commute - https://t.co/opw1rHuWdm. pic.twitter.com/RMcVLnbpDM — MoDOT (@MoDOT) May 1, 2017