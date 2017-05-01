Sonja Shin: Add beauty, calm to your life with planning

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Have you learned to stay calm with your busy life? If not, Sonja Shin can help.

She joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with some suggestions.

Sonja discussed the St. Louis Planner Ladies Group and ways to add beauty and calm to your life with the new planner craze. Tons of women of all ages are getting into decorating their planners with stickers and all sorts of accessories.

It makes planning all your to-do`s really fun.

The craze is very relaxing because it promotes mindfulness, just like all arts & crafts. The movement also helps reduce stress, because it promotes community.

Planner groups are getting together around the country and bonding and relaxing together over planners and crafting of all sorts. St. Louis Planner Ladies group.